Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

