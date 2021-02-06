Stratis Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.40 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Stratis has a total market cap of $96.78 million and $13.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00018669 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 127,979,198 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

