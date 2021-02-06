Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,761 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

