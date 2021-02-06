Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 15,287 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 788,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

