Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,234 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $86.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last three months.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

