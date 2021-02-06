Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,616 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of GrowGeneration worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $708,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.03 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 over the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

