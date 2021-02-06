Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,587 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

