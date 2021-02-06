Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $356.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.