Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist downgraded Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.61.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

