Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

NYSE ANTM opened at $290.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.76. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

