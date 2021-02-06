Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

