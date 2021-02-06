Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

