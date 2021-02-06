Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.12 Million Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ARKF opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

