Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $154.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

