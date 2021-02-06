Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.48 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.