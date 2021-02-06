Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.34 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $140.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.