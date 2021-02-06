Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $542.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

