Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 14,226 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

