Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 4,203 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

