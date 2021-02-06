Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,422 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

