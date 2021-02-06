Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 203,748 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

