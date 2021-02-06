Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

VFH opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

