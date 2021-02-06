Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,557 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

