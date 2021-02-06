Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.