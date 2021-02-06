Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,986 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 1.57% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

