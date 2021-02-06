Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. 6,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Straumann has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

