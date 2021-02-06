Streamr (DATA) Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $52.59 million and $6.41 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00063389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01211825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.04 or 0.06453734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021532 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.