StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 46.2% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.27 million and $2,120.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,341,320,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,126,590 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

