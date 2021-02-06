StrongHands Trading Up 115.2% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 115.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3,583.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,339,813,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,926,619,391 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

