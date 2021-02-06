Strs Ohio Acquires 2,494 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 769.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.