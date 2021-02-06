Strs Ohio Acquires 3,879 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 153.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,722. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNX opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.