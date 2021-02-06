Strs Ohio Acquires 7,142 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 912.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after buying an additional 205,803 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

