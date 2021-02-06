Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Elastic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Elastic by 46.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elastic by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $166.83 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.58.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

