Strs Ohio Buys 14,600 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

