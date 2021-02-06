Strs Ohio Buys 4,600 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,938,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 193,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 159,954 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,012,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $58.69 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

