Strs Ohio Buys 7,308 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1,042.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

