Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of AIV opened at $4.83 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $580.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

