Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of First BanCorp. worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

FBP stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.