Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

