Strs Ohio Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,058,000 after purchasing an additional 363,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

