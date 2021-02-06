Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 137,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,639 shares of company stock worth $25,297,810. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

