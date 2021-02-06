Strs Ohio Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after buying an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,531 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Palomar stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.09 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

