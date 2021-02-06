Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 169.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in NetApp by 201.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $67.38 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

