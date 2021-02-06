Strs Ohio Has $1.14 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 250.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

