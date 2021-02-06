Strs Ohio Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,246. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CROX opened at $75.52 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

