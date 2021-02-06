Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 421.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at $4,625,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,771.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,157,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,078,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,060 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,891. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSMT opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

