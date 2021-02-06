Strs Ohio Invests $1.09 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.09.

COLM stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,425 shares of company stock worth $25,777,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

