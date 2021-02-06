Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $105.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

