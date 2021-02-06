Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

NYSE:PINS opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of -128.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $86.49.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

