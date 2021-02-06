Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,518 shares of company stock valued at $972,499 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $40.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.56) earnings per share. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

